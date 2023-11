HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Members of the West Side Nut Club spent some of their time on Friday turning Acorn Plaza at 10th and Franklin Streets into Santa Land.

This year, Santa Land will be held on the weekends of December 9 and 16 on Saturdays and Sundays from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Families will be able to get free pictures with Santa along with complimentary hot chocolate and cookies.