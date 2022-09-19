EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an officer injured themselves while chasing a man who was beforehand strumming a guitar while riding a bicycle in the middle of a street.

Officers say they saw the man riding down N Evans Avenue while playing guitar. According to EPD, officers turned on their emergency lights so they could pull him over.

The affidavit states that the man looked back and kept riding down various different streets. Police say they even tried to use their airhorn and PA system to get the rider’s attention. The man eventually rode to the railroad tracks nears Evans, police say, so they chased him on foot down the tracks.

The officer chasing the man says they stumbled and rolled their ankle during the pursuit, and later ripped their pants as well. A police report states the man dropped his guitar in the middle of the tracks while being chased. EPD says officers eventually caught the man at the intersection of E Tennessee Street and Garvin Avenue.

The man, identified as Craig Pennington, was handcuffed and questioned. When asked why he ran, Pennington told police he had warrants and did not want to go to jail. He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of: