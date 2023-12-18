HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville Police say the officers that were involved in a violent arrest early Sunday morning have been released from the hospital.

The Evansville Police Department state Officer Harrington has been released from the hospital after suffering a broken orbital bone, temporary blindness in his eye and swelling in his eye socket that required surgery. EPD states while he is still suffering from pain, he is showing signs of improvement.

EPD also says the officer that was kicked in the knee did not require immediate surgery.

Eyewitness News previously reported this stemmed from a domestic call when officers detained Malachi Littlepage and attempted to separate him from Destinee Littlepage where they became irate, causing Malachi to kick one officer in the knee and the other in the face, causing severe injuries.