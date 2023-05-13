EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Saturday night, officers responded to a possible active shooter at Eastland Mall shortly before 7 p.m.

Evansville Police say they have no reports of any victims and the mall is shut down. According to officers, four men have been detained for questioning.

EPD Sgt. Taylor Merriss says off-duty officers heard about a large fight inside the mall and didn’t know the severity of the call until they saw EPD officers walking in with rifles and bulletproof armor.

We’re told officers found a handgun magazine inside the mall as well as a handgun outside the building underneath a vehicle. Officers say no bullet casings have been found, nor any evidence that shots were fired.

According to Evansville EMA, first responders and law enforcement officers are still on scene checking the building and parking lot.

The Evansville Police Department is asking for any witnesses to come forward and tell officers what they saw tonight.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.