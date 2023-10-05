HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch officials tell us that officers are responding to a shots fired incident in the 1300 block of west Virginia Street. Dispatch tells us the call for this incident came in at 8:43 p.m.

Officials on scene tell us that one person is currently in custody following a nearby traffic stop on Fulton Avenue. Officers have told our crew on the scene that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.