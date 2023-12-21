EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville officials voted yes on the water rate increase.

Evansville Utility officials were looking to increase rates to help pay for a new water treatment plant.

In 2022 we reported the average monthly bill would go up by $3 a year for five years. Now, officials say, it will go up by $7.34 by April of 2026 for 5,000 gallons of water. The city proposed building a new treatment plant in April of 2021. At that time, the estimated cost was $177 million.

By 2022, officials say, interest rates nearly doubled and bumped the price tag to over $400 million. The Evansville Utility Board recently voted on the extra increase.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission will have the final say on whether the increase will take effect.