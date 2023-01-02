EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department (EFD) held an agency briefing this morning at its administrative offices to discuss the fire on December 31.

Officials say the overall discussion was about reducing the number of firefighters on the 1400 block of North Garvin Street due to the reduced number of visible hotspots and how the department will move forward with the investigation. Officials say The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the ATF, will jointly lead this investigative process which is anticipated to fully begin on January 4.

EFD says it has been estimated that 260,000 square feet is the overall area burned. Officials say this fire is under investigation and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office will be the lead agency in charge with EFD and the Evansville Police Department assisting.