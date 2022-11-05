EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Roadwork has become a common sight during our daily drive, but sometimes you can be prepared so you’re not caught in a traffic jam.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility has issued a “traffic alert” for November 9 on the city’s westside. Officials say Broadway Avenue will be closed to thru traffic from Schutte Road to Country Road 1200 E. Road.

According to the EWSU, detour signs will be posted to help re-route traffic for the closure. They say they’re closing the road so crews can install a new water main.

EWSU officials say the road will be closed for around 16 days. To stay up to date with the most recent or upcoming road closures, click here.