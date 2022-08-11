EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Authorities gave updates at an 11:00 a.m. press conference on the August 10 explosion in the 1000 block of N Weinbach.

Officials say eleven homes have been deemed uninhabitable. Three victims have been reported deceased. Authorities say two of the people who died were inside the house that exploded, while the other person died in a house next door.

The American Red Cross is helping out, and fourteen families have been displaced due to the explosion. No other victims have been found.

EFD Chief Mike Conelly’s 11:00 a.m. briefing.

More details soon.