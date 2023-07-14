HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville officials are reminding motorists a block of Lincoln Avenue in front of the University of Evansville will be completely closed to traffic for most of Monday, July 17, starting at 7 a.m.

Officials state Lincoln will be blocked from Weinbach Avenue west to Frederick Street while EWSU crews renew water service at UE, and the street should reopen around 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Officials also state detour signs will be posted, and large trucks the typically travel Lincoln from U.S. 41 to Weinbach are urged to use an alternative route.