EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency (EVC EMA) says Weinbach Avenue has been cleaned up, although it remains closed.

EVC EMA says a new fence has secured three buildings, as those buildings will need further investigation. Officials say the street has been cleared and swept, and all of the front yards on Weinbach near the location of the explosion have been cleaned. EMA officials say a security detail will watch the fenced area over the weekend, and more heavy equipment and investigation will start Monday morning.

EVC EMA does note that Weinbach Avenue will remain closed for the weekend due to safety concerns. EMA officials say there’s a lot of activity involving the Building Commissioner’s Office, contractors and insurance adjusters working on private homes in this area. EVC EMA officials say the Red Cross Damage Assistance Team will continue to work with affected residences needing help.