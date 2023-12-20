EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The Old National Events Plaza was packed on Wednesday evening as they played host to a screening of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” followed by a question and answer session with Chevy Chase.

Many people say nothing gets them into the Christmas spirit quite like the Griswold family. The event also offered iconic moose mugs with holiday eggnog and other offerings that some attendees say enhanced the experience.

Officials say that this past year has seen a lot of success for the plaza, and they have plenty planned for 2024. “We have a lot of great things in store,” says general manager Nick Wallace. “We are going to celebrate tonight with it being such a great success, and a lot of folks are really enthusiastic about the show, but yeah, (we’re) building on that and seeing what 2024 can bring as we continue to bring great experiences for our patrons and clients.”