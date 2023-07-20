HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two bodies have been found in abandoned houses in Evansville, and only one has been identified so far.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating two deaths where the bodies were located in abandoned houses.

The coroner’s office says on July 14, the body of an unidentified female was located in a abandoned house in the 1000 blk of Harriet Street. Officials say positive identification is pending as is the manner and cause of death pending toxicology and the final autopsy report.

The coroner says on July 15, the body of Derek Clark, 39, of Evansville, was found in an abandoned house in the 200 Blk of Read Street. Officials say an autopsy was conducted and manner and cause of death are pending toxicology and the final autopsy report.

EPD is continuing these investigations.