EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One person has been sent to the hospital after a car hit a post office in Evansville.

On Friday, around 10:30 a.m., there was an accident with injuries that required extrication in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue’s U.S. Post Office.

A witness says there was a person inside the post office when the car hit the building. According to that witness, the person had minor injuries from all the broken glass when the car smashed the window.

A car hit the building and the occupant was still inside the car.