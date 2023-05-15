HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One juvenile arrested in a shooting scare at Eastland Mall has officially been charged as an adult.

According to a release from the Evansville Police Department, Braylin C. J. Underwood, 16, has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for the following charges:

Child in Possession of a Firearm, Level 5

Criminal Gang Activity, Level 5

Resisting Law Enforcement, AM

A second juvenile who was arrested will not be waived to Adult Court.

The Detective’s Office is still reviewing Eastland Mall security camera footage and pending arrests are still possible. There is no time frame when that might occur.