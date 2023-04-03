HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) says the public is invited to help select art contest winners through online voting.

Officials say “How Much Do You Know About H20?” is the theme of the 2023 EWSU Student Artwork Contest. EWSU challenged fifth and eighth grade students at Cedar Hall Community and Lincoln School, and high school students at Evansville Day School and Signature School to illustrate the importance of water through art.

EWSU says people can vote by:

Visiting this website.

Viewing all images and reading the captions. Be sure to click the box to enlarge the image and see the caption in its entirety.

Entering their email address under their favorite submission.

Clicking “Vote” to cast their ballot.

EWSU says online voting begins April 3 and continues through April 28. People may vote once a day, and the six entries receiving the most online votes, plus six selected by an EWSU selection committee, will be announced during Drinking Water Week on May 9.

EWSU says all 12 winning entries will be featured on a water-themed calendar, and Lloyd Winnecke’s favorite artwork will be featured as the calendar’s cover art.