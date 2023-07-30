HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two organizations are working together to get students back to school in Evansville.

Staff from AT&T and Young and Established handed out backpacks, folders, notebooks and other supplies to help aid students at the C.K. Newsome Center.

Organizers in the past years held the giveaway at Young and Established’s facility, but they moved the event indoors to account for the summer heat.

Volunteers say they distributed more than one hundred backpacks within the first hour of being open.