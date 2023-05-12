EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After decades of standing as an iconic Evansville landmark on Kentucky Avenue, the original Roca Bar sign has made it into new hands.

Salvage Candy, a business that specializes in architectural salvage and vintage items, took ownership of the sign Thursday morning.

Roca Bar closed their doors last month after announcing they will be opening a new restaurant on Washington Avenue.

A viewer sent us video of the sign as it traveled down Riverside Drive on while its way to the salvage yard.

Thomas Trem, owner of Salvage Candy, says the sign will find new life at their business.

“It feels pretty good,” he says. “My goal now is just to use it for photos ops and I’ve been getting a lot of requests from some guys with hot rods wanting to park their car in front of it and get pictures.”

Trem tells us that he is trying to preserve anything that he can that has history to it.

The new Roca Bar location will open Monday. You can find more information by clicking here.