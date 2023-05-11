EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After decades of serving up slices of pizza in Evansville, the original Roca Bar location shut its doors for the final time last month.

Although the news left many customers sentimental, Roca Bar owners say they are opening a brand new location along Washington Avenue on May 15.

Thursday afternoon, just a few days before the new restaurant is set to open, a viewer sent us video of the sign from the original building heading down Riverside Drive.

Owners have not said what they are planning to do with the sign, but many people on social media say they hope the sign is used at the new location.

We have reached out to the business to find out what they have in store and are waiting to hear back.