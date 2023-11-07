HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Central High School in Evansville is naming its auditorium after outgoing Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School board approved the change during last night’s meeting. Winnecke is both a graduate of Central High School and a well-known supporter of the arts, having served on the Evansville Civic Theatre’s board of directors. The mayor has also volunteered for the University of Evansville’s Theatre Society and the University of Southern Indiana Arts and Humanities.