EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Rally Point Events and the Evansville Police Department teamed up for a shoe giveaway at Tekoppel Elementary School on Wednesday as part of their Kicks for Kids campaign.

Police Chief Billy Bolin and other special guests handed out shoes to students, who were able to get their feet measured and pick out their new kicks.

“Shoes are something you can’t hand down; they break apart, they fall apart…this makes a difference in kids’ lives,” says Rally Point Events co-founder Lance Yearby. “You’ll see it today, you’ll see how happy they are. (For) some of these kids, it’s their first pair of new shoes. (You can see) the joy it brings them.”

Rally Point Events presented a check afterwards to bring this program to students in Owensboro.