EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News teamed up with Lou Fusz Kia in Evansville to give away a car to someone in need.

Cheyenne Winstead, of Owensboro, was chosen out of more than 700 nominations for the prize. She was nominated by co-workers at Puzzle Pieces, an advocacy group for people with intellectual disabilities.

Eyewitness News and Lou Fusz Kia told Cheyenne that she would be one of three people interviewed as a nominee for the car. What she didn’t know was that the dealership would hand her keys to her new ride live on-air.

Eyewitness News Shelley Kirk was there when Cheyenne was surprised with the car. Cheyenne tells us she was so excited by the gift and says it will be life-changing for her.

“This will give me back my independence,” she says. “It will allow me to do more for my clients by taking them out in the community and it will also allow me to get my son out and involved in more activities in our community.”