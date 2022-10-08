EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The weekend wrapped up this year’s West Side Nut Club Fall Festival, but not without a big parade to celebrate first.

Saturday afternoon, the parade made its way down Franklin Street with a special guest — Deputy Bryan Hicks.

It’s now been over a year since he was shot while responding to a call in New Harmony. His family tells us he’s been making great progress.

In total, around 100 different groups took part in the traditional parade, which included floats, cool rides and marching bands. There was even a float contest at the parade, with the winner taking home $2,000.