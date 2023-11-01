EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – According to officials with the Evansville Parks Board, several projects will begin by the end of the year.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says they hope to have groundbreakings for a dog park, the new Wesselman playground and the C.K. Newsome Community Kitchen. Schaefer says more information will be presented at the next board meeting. “I’ll be giving basically the state of parks, a report on everything that’s going on. So hopefully we won’t have a lot of other business because I hope to put a lot of information out there.”

Schaefer also says that work continues on the skate park downtown and the pickleball courts at Wesselman Park. The Board also discussed proposed improvements to Garvin Park. A design team has gathered feedback from stakeholders and park visitors to learn what is needed.

The issues found include the replacement of the basketball courts and shelter that were removed during the construction of the Deaconess Aquatic Center. Officials have touched on the idea of drawing funds from the Welborn Foundation for park revitalization projects that can promote community health and wellness.

