EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for community involvement as they begin the development of a five-year master plan.

A news release says organizers are hosting the first Community Open House on August 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the CK Newsome Community Center. Residents are invited to comment on future opportunities and current issues present in the parks system. Public feedback can also be submitted through an online survey.

“Kicking off the development stage of the plan with public input sessions ensures our community’s needs will be met,” said Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Executive Director Steve Schaefer. “This initial feedback will help us create a strategy to improve the quality of our existing parks and recreation infrastructure. It will also be used to guide the remainder of the planning process.”

Officials say when complete, the master plan will provide plan of action for the department to follow over the next five years and beyond. The planning process will include a review of existing conditions and data, public input and recommendations for improvements and policy changes.

For more information, please visit the project website.