EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As the hype carries on for next year’s solar eclipse, Evansville officials are making plans to ensure it runs as smoothly as possible.

In Thursday’s meeting, Visit Evansville continued their preparations for the big event and said they will be closing down parts of downtown for the eclipse.

We’re told there will be some changes between next year’s eclipse and the one in 2017. Amber Phillips of Visit Evansville says things are coming together to make this a large community event.

“Riverside will be shut down, so downtown will be a big major hub for everybody to gather and be able to watch on the lawns of the downtown area. So that will be really exciting,” she tells us. “So camping is also becoming available. Plans are starting to solidify as we go along. So really excited.”

Phillips also noted that if you still have glasses from the 2017 eclipse, you should get them tested because they do expire.