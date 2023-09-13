HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A boil advisory for a portion of North Burkhardt Road has been lifted.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is lifting the precautionary boil advisory issued at 300 block of North Burkhardt Road on September 13 at 7:10 a.m..

Officials say results of the samples collected from the affected area have revealed no evidence of contamination. Accordingly, the boiling of water for consumption purposes is no longer necessary. People can view a map of the area here.

If anyone wants further information regarding the issue they are asked to contact EWSU Water Filtration Plant by phone at 812-428-0568.