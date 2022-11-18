EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The PBR Challenger Series will be returning to Evansville on May 27, 2023.

Officials say it will be the first Challenger Series event of the year, and to expect the top names in the PBR to attend. Ford Center officials say all proceeds raised go directly back to the community.

Lance Yearby, President of Rally Point Events and Producer of Evansville PBR, says, “Our goal is to double that give back and hope to hit 6,000 kids next year. So come out and support this great mission and family event.”

Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. November 18. Discount tickets are available November 18 through November 27 by using the code PBRG23 at this website or the Ford Center Ticket Office.