EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Court records show Charles James Perrin, the 25-year-old man accused of burning the historic Pearl Cleaners building to the ground, was ordered to be held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.

Perrin was spotted at the scene that morning watching firefighters battle the fire he is accused of igniting. Perrin was arrested by officers the next day and charged with arson and criminal mischief.

Evansville Police believe Perrin used a portable hand torch to set a shopping cart filled with blankets on fire inside the building.

Detectives say that Perrin admitted to starting the fire and said he did so for “self-gratification.” When asked why he returned to the scene, he allegedly told detectives that he came back to “admire his work”.