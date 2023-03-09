EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A busy area was shut down after a single vehicle accident Thursday night.

According to police, a pedestrian was hit by a truck in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia Street shortly before 7 p.m.

Officers say the area of St. Joseph and Maryland as well as St. Joseph and Delaware Street were closed to traffic after the crash.

We’re told the pedestrian was taken to the hospital after the incident. There is no word on their condition at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.