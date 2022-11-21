EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville.

Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a result of head injuries sustained in the collision.

We’re told the accident happened shortly before 11:30 near Washington Avenue. The victim reportedly walked into the road and was nearly hit by a vehicle. Police say an SUV, however, was not able to stop in time and struck Moore.

Officials say before being taken to the hospital, the victim was alert on scene. Officials say due to the severity of the accident, the driver was also taken to the hospital to be tested for drugs and alcohol. Results for those tests are pending, but an EPD Sergeant tells us the driver did not appear to be impaired.