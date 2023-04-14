EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement officials were on scene near the Burger King on Covert Avenue.

Officers responded to the area after reports of a shooting, according to dispatch. Officials say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police say the shooting actually took place in the AutoZone right next to the Burger King.

A police officer on scene tells Eyewitness News that the suspect was acting erratically and got into an argument with the victim. The verbal confrontation escalated and the suspect allegedly shot the victim.

According to police, detectives have a possible suspect in custody and are waiting for positive identification.

The victim was reportedly transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.