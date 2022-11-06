EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Washington Square Mall was filled with pets Sunday as the Vanderburgh Humane Society held their annual ‘Pet Pictures with Santa’.

Furry friends of all sizes sat on Santa’s lap as families posed with their pets and dressed them in their Christmas best. It wasn’t just open for cats and dogs, organizers say pets of all kind were welcome.

“Santa is great with the pets, he will hold snakes, rats, skunks, dogs, cats,” explains Mackenzee McKittrick, event and volunteer coordinator. “Anything you have, Santa will take a picture with them and they all turn out great.”

The animal shelter has hosted the event for decades and says it is one of their largest fundraisers of the year. If you missed this weekend’s event, the Warrick Humane Society will be holding a similar event next weekend.

