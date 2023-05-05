HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Now that we are officially in “the month of May“, many organizations are celebrating and getting into the racing spirit weeks before the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

We’re told patients at the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Evansville learned a song very close to many Hoosiers’ hearts — Back Home Again in Indiana. The children’s hospital shared a video of patients singing the song that has kicked off the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” since 1946.

Workers with the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital tell us several of the patients in the video are persevering through life-threatening health issues.

“…Graham Teyema, seen singing ‘that gleaming candlelight,’ has a rare genetic disease that has caused several physical disabilities including the loss of his ability to walk,” a spokesperson says. “Graham cruises around in a wheelchair now and his positive attitude always brings light to anyone in his presence. His diagnosis is Aicardi-Goutieres and Singleton Merten syndrome.”

The singing children were joined with help from nurses, doctors and musical therapists in Indianapolis and Evansville. The full video can be watched in the video player above.