EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A parade of pooches made their way through an Evansville neighborhood over the weekend.

The Alvord Boulevard Neighborhood Association held their annual Halloween pet parade on Sunday. Dogs wore a variety of fun costumes, with some dressing up as pirates, pumpkins and even pigs.

There were food trucks on hand to feed all the hungry pet owners as the parade went up Alvord to Lincoln and then back. A slideshow from the pet parade can be scrolled through below.