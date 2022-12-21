EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A new pickleball court is planned to be built next to the tennis courts at Wesselman Park, but not everyone has been too keen on the idea.

Despite it not being on Wednesday’s agenda, several people still showed up to the Parks Board meeting in protest of the potential plan.

Some people have expressed concerns with traffic and the impacts it could have on Wesselman Woods.

Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Director Steve Schaefer spoke after the meeting saying the initial design has been changed due to public feedback.

“There are no trees being removed as a result of this project,” says Schaefer. “And it’s not impacting the Old Growth Forest as protected by Wesselman Woods.”

He says the parks department is working on a master plan that includes a new entrance for Wesselman Park.