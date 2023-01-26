EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Regional Airport is using the sunflower as a symbol to help travelers with hidden disabilities such as autism, PTSD or hearing loss.

EVV says they are a proud member of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, an initiative that uses sunflower lanyards, bracelets and pins to communicate that passengers wearing them may need a little extra help while traveling.

“The program is recognized in a growing number of domestic and international airports, including many of EVV’s connecting hub and destination airports,” EVV officials say on their website.

Passengers can pickup free sunflower lanyards, bracelets or pins at the pre-security Information Desk located across from the TSA Screening Checkpoint.