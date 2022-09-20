EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say officers arrested a man in Evansville after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle across county lines.

Late Monday afternoon, police say they received a report of a hit and run crash that happened on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.

According to police, the driver of a 1996 Toyota Corolla had pulled over onto the shoulder on I-69 to help another driver. ISP says a 2003 GMC Sierra pickup-truck was driving along on I-69 when it side swiped the Toyota and the other vehicle, and continued south without stopping.

Authorities say the driver of the Toyota called 911 and tailed the pickup truck south. The driver told police they followed the pickup truck for over fifty miles until an ISP trooper pulled over the suspect on I-69 near Lynch Road in Evansville.

Officials tell us the GMC Sierra was missing its passenger side mirror and the Toyota had damage to the driver’s side and its side mirror was missing.

Police say the GMC driver, identified as 58-year-old Kokomo resident Andrew Lamble, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Lamble was taken to a hospital where a blood test was administered, and the results are pending. After being medically cleared, he was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces a charge of “Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated”. Police say an investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending through Daviess County.