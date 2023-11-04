HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville woman is in custody after Indiana State and Evansville Police say she crashed into another car while nearly three and a half times the legal limit.

According to an affidavit, a trooper was finishing up a traffic stop when he heard a crashing noise.

After finishing up and seeing flashing lights close to his location, the affidavit states he drove to the intersection of Columbia Street and Fulton Avenue and saw two vehicles with heavy damage. One with front end and the other with the rear.

ISP states the impact caused the vehicle that was hit to be launched across Fulton Avenue, which is about four lanes wide.

While checking for injuries, troopers identified the driver that hit the other car as Kendra Barnes, 30.

Barnes allegedly stated she just left work as a bartender before going to another bar before driving home, having a Michelob Ultra and a High Noon.

Barnes also allegedly said she did not know how she got there and was concerned for the other person’s safety, explaining she was driving home and the next thing she remembered was someone banging on her window telling her she had just rear ended them.

After failing several sobriety tests, Barnes allegedly blew a .276 reading, nearly three and a half times the legal limit. Indiana’s legal limit is .08.

During transport to St. Vincent, and after being secured in custody, Barnes allegedly admitted to drinking more than she previously stated, saying she had one mixed drink after work before walking to a second bar for a beer and another mixed drink, and a third bar for a shot and another mixed drink before driving home.

Barnes was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. operating with an ACE of .15 or more and following too closely causing bodily injury.