EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — First responders were called to the scene of a hit-and-run crash between a truck and a bicycle Wednesday night in Evansville.

According to police, it happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Boeke and Sweetser Avenue.

First responders on scene say a truck hit a person on a bike and then took off. EPD officers tell us the victim was unconscious when they arrived and they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We’re told many witnesses in the area saw the crash in-person. The only current description of the suspect vehicle is that it was a truck.

The area of Boeke and Sweetster Avenue are currently shut down while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story. We are working on getting new details.