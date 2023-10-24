HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Chandler man was arrested by Evansville Police after they say he was more than four times the legal limit.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash and identified one driver as Timothy Daugherty, 38. Police say they smelled an alcoholic odor, and Daugherty had glossy and bloodshot eyes.

When Daugherty was removed from the vehicle, police state he had an empty fifth gallon of vodka and an empty shooter of vodka in the car and had trouble keeping a steady balance.

A preliminary breath sample was used, and police state the reading came back of .344, more than four times the legal limit.

Indiana’s legal limit is .08.

Daughtery allegedly admitted to drinking a lot and reportedly stated it was not a good idea to drive after drinking so heavily. Daughtery also allegedly said he did not see the other vehicle prior to hitting it.

After transport to the Vanderburgh County Jail following medical clearance, Daughtery allegedly refused to provide a sample for an intoxilyzer test.