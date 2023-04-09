EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New video shared with Eyewitness News shows police escorting students, staff and parents back to Evansville after the New Tech Institute robotics team won this year’s FIRST Indiana Robotics State Championship.

Phil Hooper, one of the student’s parents, says the sound many might have heard Saturday night was most likely the New Tech ThunderBots rolling into town.

“Their alliance goes on to compete at the World Robotics Championship in Houston in two weeks, and we’ll stay tuned for a fundraising effort being announced soon by the New Tech High School, where they will need to raise $20,000 in two weeks in order to go.” says Hooper in a statement provided to Eyewitness News.

According to the FIRST Robotics Competition’s website, 32 teams were registered for the tournament, including North High School’s “Huskies on Hogs” team.