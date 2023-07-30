HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Vincennes man that gave officers with the Evansville Police Department a false name is in custody for a felony warrant, syringes and alleged narcotics.

According to an affidavit, officers investigated a man allegedly sleeping in a park in the early morning hours of July 30. When officers arrived, the man reportedly gave a name of “Bobby Evans” with a date of birth of March 23, 1998. However, after officers were unable to identify anyone with that name and date of birth. After other investigative measures, officers were able to identify the man as Johnathon William Keith Mills, 27 with a different date of birth. At the time, the park was closed to the public.

Officers also discovered Mills had a full-extradition felony warrant out of Knox County and was taken into custody without incident.

Officials state officers allegedly located several syringes inside of Mills’ backpack he had on him. Officers also allegedly found a smoking device that had something burnt used to ingest narcotics, a burnt spoon and a green leafy substance inside of a transparent pill bottle later identified as marijuana with a weight of .31 grams.

Mills was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and was charged with the following:

EV Trespass

False Reporting, False Informing

Possession of Controlled Substance

Possession of Hypodermic Syringe or Needle

Possession of Paraphernalia

Mills was also found to have an extensive history related to narcotics out of Knox County including multiple methamphetamine and syringe charges.