EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man and woman are facing child neglect charges after a toddler was allegedly found wandering around a Circle K parking lot around 2 a.m.

A Good Samaritan told police they were pumping gas when they noticed a 3-year-old girl wrapped in a blanket walking across the parking lot alone. Police say the Good Samaritan picked up the child and brought her into the gas station.

According to Evansville Police, officers arrived on scene and found the child, who was non-verbal with officers.

Police learned from employees that the toddler matched the description of one staying with a family at the Americas Best Value Inn.

After knocking repeatedly on the family’s hotel room door, officers say Lucas and Brittany Barnes opened it.

Police asked the couple how many children were staying in the room and they answered “four”. Officers say once the Barnes realized what was happening, Lucas said that one of the children “got out again”.

Officers believe Lucas and Brittany acted like it wasn’t their problem the child had left because they were sleeping. Police say the couple did not seem to understand that the child getting out was part of their failed responsibilities.

Lucas and Brittany Barnes were arrested and have no contact orders for all four children. Both were booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on child neglect and invasion of privacy charges.