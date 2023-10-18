EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a hit and run incident at South Alvord Boulevard and East Chandler Avenue.

A witness who spoke with our photographer on the scene tells us that they heard the crash, then saw a child unconscious on a bicycle in the street. The witness says that the driver of the car stopped for a moment to look at the kid, then drove away.

The witness tells us this happened around 3:00 this afternoon. Police say the bicyclist has been taken to a hospital but will likely be okay. Police also say that the bicyclist was hit by someone driving a red SUV, which fled the scene.

This is a developing story.