HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A heavy police presence has been sighted in downtown Evansville.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is helping investigate reports of a possible suspcious package near the federal building in downtown Evansville.

This is happening near Vine and Sycamore. The FBI is asking for people to avoid the area of the federal building. Officials say anything that needed to be evacuated, has been evacuated at this time.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

Around 4:05 p.m. Deaconess posted on Twitter, “Due to the activity downtown, our nursing recruitment event has been postponed tonight for safety.”

