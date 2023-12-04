HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man familiar to police is in jail after being arrested for possession of drugs and a loaded gun, according to EPD.

An affidavit states in the early morning hours of December 4, officers attempted to pull a car over in the area of N. Fairlawn Circle E and E. Oregon Street due to a moving violation. Police state the officers recognized the offender, Michael Travers, 33, from a previous encounter, and Travers having an active warrant for his arrest and was operating with a suspended license.

Police say Travers threw a silver and brown object over the fence when trying to run, later to be identified as a Smith and Wesson .38 Special with six loaded rounds. Travers was placed into custody and found to be in possession of a hypodermic syringe. Two baggies of methamphetamine that was tested positive were also found close to the gun.

Police also say a black and green backpack was in the front passenger seat where two more syringes, two blue tourniquets and 24 small bags similar to the ones that were found earlier. The bags were wrapped in electrical tape, according to EPD. Sixteen live .38 rounds were also allegedly in the backpack.

When being questioned, Travers allegedly said he threw the firearm away syringes would be found in the backpack. Travers claimed he did not throw any narcotics away and nothing narcotics wise located would be his. Officers reportedly saw a holster on Travers.

Travers was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Manufacturing/Dealing Methamphetamine, Dealing Paraphernalia, Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun, Resisting Law Enforcement and Driving with a Suspended License.

The affidavit also says Travers plead guilty to a narcotics-based charge in Vanderburgh County on November 30, 2022.