EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after police say he claimed “joyriding” was not a crime after allegedly stealing a truck from a business parking lot.

Around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Evansville Police Department officers responded to a stolen vehicle call at Melchiors Trailers. The victim told police he walked outside and saw his truck speed off down S Green River Road.

According to a police report, a witness followed the stolen truck to Horn Brook Apartments. When they arrived to the apartment, however, no one was inside the truck.

EPD says officers found the man matching the description and took him into custody. The suspect, David L. White Jr., allegedly told officers he wanted to take the truck for a joyride and was going to park it at the apartments. Police say he repeated to them that joyriding isn’t a crime.

A police report states that a glass pipe with burnt residue was found inside the stolen vehicle. The victim told officers the pipe was not his. White Jr. was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces charges of: