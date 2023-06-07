EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating after someone showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers say they are on scene in the area where they believe an incident may have happened.

Police would not tell us the age or gender of the gunshot victim; However, our Eyewitness News crew tell us police are on scene outside a home on the 800 block of Independence Avenue.

We’re told several officers were seen walking around the house, which has a police spotlight on it.

We have reached out to the Evansville Police Department and have not received any information on why officers are on scene.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.