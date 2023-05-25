EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch is advising that the Walmart on Burkhardt Road is back open to the public after officers received word that there might be a man carrying a gun inside the store Thursday night.

We’re told the call came in shortly before 8:30 p.m. this evening. Dispatch was unable to provide further information on whether or not a subject had been located. There was no reports of shots fired.

Our Eyewitness News crew on scene tells us some shoppers have gone back into the store after the scare.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.